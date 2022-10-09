Alora (ALORA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11,707.13

Alora (ALORA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Alora has a market capitalization of $11,707.13 and $12,093.00 worth of Alora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alora token can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alora has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Alora Profile

Alora’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official website for Alora is www.alora.money. Alora’s official Twitter account is @aloramarket and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alora

According to CryptoCompare, “Alora (ALORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Alora has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Alora is 0.01286173 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.alora.money/.”

