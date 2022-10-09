Alpha Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $13,197.00 (ALPHA)

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. Alpha Coin has a total market capitalization of $39.88 million and $13,197.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Alpha Coin has traded down 40.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,458.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.19 or 0.00602272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00257110 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00045555 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000832 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005414 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Coin Token Profile

Alpha Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2021. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 4,970,000,000 tokens. The official website for Alpha Coin is alphacoin.co. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @alphacoin22 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Coin (ALPHA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Alpha Coin has a current supply of 4,970,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Alpha Coin is 0.00799987 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3,080.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alphacoin.co/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

