Alpha Kongs Club (AKC) Price Tops $0.0103 on Top Exchanges

Alpha Kongs Club (AKC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Alpha Kongs Club token can currently be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Alpha Kongs Club has traded down 36.8% against the US dollar. Alpha Kongs Club has a market capitalization of $4,739.36 and approximately $10,375.00 worth of Alpha Kongs Club was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Alpha Kongs Club

Alpha Kongs Club’s launch date was January 6th, 2022. Alpha Kongs Club’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,500 tokens. Alpha Kongs Club’s official website is www.alphakongsclub.com. Alpha Kongs Club’s official Twitter account is @alphakongsclub.

Buying and Selling Alpha Kongs Club

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Kongs Club (AKC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Alpha Kongs Club has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Alpha Kongs Club is 0.01067102 USD and is down -2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.alphakongsclub.com/.”

