Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Arnhold LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Arnhold LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.5% of Arnhold LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,667,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group increased its position in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,381 shares of company stock valued at $18,324,644 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Trading Down 2.7 %

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.89.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $98.68 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.56 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

