Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 5.3% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 30.2% in the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 38.1% in the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 139.3% in the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,381 shares of company stock valued at $18,324,644. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Stock Down 2.7 %

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.89.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $98.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.56 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.07 and its 200 day moving average is $115.36. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

