Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 139.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.89.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.7 %

GOOGL opened at $98.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.56 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,381 shares of company stock worth $18,324,644. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

