Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.5% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,667,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,841,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $312,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $98.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.07 and a 200-day moving average of $115.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.56 and a 52 week high of $151.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Alphabet to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,381 shares of company stock valued at $18,324,644. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

