Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST

WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.1% of WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $315,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $98.68 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.56 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.07 and a 200-day moving average of $115.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,381 shares of company stock worth $18,324,644 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.