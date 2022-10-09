AlphaDEX (ROAR) Trading Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days

AlphaDEX (ROAR) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. AlphaDEX has a market capitalization of $61,470.46 and $80,459.00 worth of AlphaDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AlphaDEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AlphaDEX has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AlphaDEX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068835 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010228 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

AlphaDEX Profile

AlphaDEX was first traded on January 26th, 2022. AlphaDEX’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,700,632 tokens. AlphaDEX’s official message board is alphadex.medium.com. AlphaDEX’s official website is alphadex.io. The Reddit community for AlphaDEX is https://reddit.com/r/alphadex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AlphaDEX’s official Twitter account is @thealphadex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AlphaDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “AlphaDEX (ROAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AlphaDEX has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AlphaDEX is 0.01096032 USD and is up 4.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $102,643.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alphadex.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AlphaDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AlphaDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AlphaDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AlphaDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AlphaDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.