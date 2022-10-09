Alphr finance Price Reaches $0.0138 on Top Exchanges (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Alphr finance has a total market cap of $23,778.27 and approximately $14,600.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphr finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,426.66 or 1.00039571 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006769 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003468 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00044407 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010260 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00063887 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022366 BTC.

About Alphr finance

Alphr finance (ALPHR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2021. Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 tokens. Alphr finance’s official message board is medium.com/alphr-finance. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance. Alphr finance’s official website is www.alphr.finance.

Buying and Selling Alphr finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphr finance (ALPHR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Alphr finance has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 1,729,084.8506558 in circulation. The last known price of Alphr finance is 0.01320943 USD and is up 3.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $20,456.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.alphr.finance/.”

