altfolio (ALT) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

altfolio (ALT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One altfolio token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, altfolio has traded down 52.7% against the U.S. dollar. altfolio has a total market cap of $28,079.49 and approximately $10,950.00 worth of altfolio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

altfolio Token Profile

altfolio’s launch date was August 18th, 2022. altfolio’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 tokens. altfolio’s official Twitter account is @altfolioapp_io?s=21&t=jfkiebnhiatfgexmkrcb1g and its Facebook page is accessible here. altfolio’s official website is altfolioapp.io.

Buying and Selling altfolio

According to CryptoCompare, “altfolio (ALT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. altfolio has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of altfolio is 0.00127634 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://altfolioapp.io/.”

