Altimatum ($ALTI) Trading Up 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

Altimatum ($ALTI) traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. Over the last week, Altimatum has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Altimatum has a market cap of $32,036.98 and $18,444.00 worth of Altimatum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Altimatum token can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Altimatum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003234 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010220 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Altimatum Token Profile

Altimatum’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2022. Altimatum’s total supply is 9,825,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,324,300 tokens. Altimatum’s official website is altimatum.io. Altimatum’s official Twitter account is @altimatum7 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Altimatum

According to CryptoCompare, “Altimatum ($ALTI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Altimatum has a current supply of 9,825,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Altimatum is 0.00343586 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://altimatum.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Altimatum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Altimatum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Altimatum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Altimatum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Altimatum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.