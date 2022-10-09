Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Raised by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of MO opened at $42.82 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.72.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.63%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

