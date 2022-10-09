Amara Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12,138.00 (MARA)

Amara Finance (MARA) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Amara Finance has a total market capitalization of $39,552.72 and approximately $12,138.00 worth of Amara Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Amara Finance has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Amara Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003249 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010232 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Amara Finance Profile

Amara Finance’s genesis date was March 7th, 2022. Amara Finance’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,200,000 tokens. Amara Finance’s official website is www.amara.link. Amara Finance’s official Twitter account is @amarafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amara Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amara Finance (MARA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Moonriver platform. Amara Finance has a current supply of 1,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amara Finance is 0.00078968 USD and is down -19.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $394.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.amara.link/.”

