American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 210,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $53,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $194.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.89. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.41 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 94.08%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

