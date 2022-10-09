American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 63.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $194.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.56. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.41 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.89.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. American Tower’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.08%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

