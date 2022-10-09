American Tower (NYSE:AMT) and Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Head-To-Head Contrast

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) and Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.0% of American Tower shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Tower shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get American Tower alerts:

Profitability

This table compares American Tower and Alpine Income Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Tower 27.23% 28.93% 4.15% Alpine Income Property Trust 61.20% 10.36% 4.72%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Tower 0 3 10 0 2.77 Alpine Income Property Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for American Tower and Alpine Income Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

American Tower presently has a consensus price target of $286.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.95%. Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.00%. Given American Tower’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Tower is more favorable than Alpine Income Property Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Tower and Alpine Income Property Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Tower $9.36 billion 9.68 $2.57 billion $6.08 32.01 Alpine Income Property Trust $30.13 million 6.22 $9.96 million $1.82 8.68

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine Income Property Trust. Alpine Income Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Tower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

American Tower has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

American Tower pays an annual dividend of $5.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. American Tower pays out 94.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alpine Income Property Trust pays out 60.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Tower has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Alpine Income Property Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Alpine Income Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

American Tower beats Alpine Income Property Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.