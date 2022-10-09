Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $319.70.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $271.86 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.01%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

