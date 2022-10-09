AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,634,178.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,207,088.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,924,920. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.55.

ABC stock opened at $137.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.49. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $113.68 and a 12 month high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

