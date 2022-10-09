Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Lessened by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $229.03 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $122.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.16.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.64.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

