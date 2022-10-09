Amon Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (AMN)

Amon (AMN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Amon token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Amon has a market capitalization of $95,078.73 and approximately $3.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Amon has traded down 16.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003243 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon’s launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 tokens. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech. Amon’s official website is amon.tech.

Amon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon (AMN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Amon has a current supply of 1,209,963,685.36 with 714,344,960.4769783 in circulation. The last known price of Amon is 0.00013268 USD and is up 58.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://amon.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

