Amp Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $181.04 Million (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, Amp has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. Amp has a total market cap of $181.04 million and $5.12 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amp token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Amp Token Profile

Amp launched on September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amp

According to CryptoCompare, “Amp (AMP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Amp has a current supply of 99,213,408,535 with 42,227,702,186 in circulation. The last known price of Amp is 0.00496434 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $3,081,583.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://amptoken.org.”

