Amplify Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1,428.39 (AMPT)

Amplify Protocol (AMPT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Amplify Protocol has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Amplify Protocol has a market cap of $1,428.39 and $163,315.00 worth of Amplify Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amplify Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Amplify Protocol

Amplify Protocol’s genesis date was November 11th, 2020. Amplify Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000 tokens. Amplify Protocol’s official Twitter account is @amplifyprotocol. Amplify Protocol’s official website is ampt.finance. Amplify Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ampt-defi.

Buying and Selling Amplify Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Amplify Protocol (AMPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Amplify Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amplify Protocol is 0.00714289 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $41,980.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ampt.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amplify Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amplify Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amplify Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

