Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chesapeake Energy Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 4th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will earn $4.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.70. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $17.20 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.58 EPS.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 18.53%.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.45.

Shares of CHK stock opened at $100.46 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $105.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,265,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at $399,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at $2,470,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 31.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 20.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $2.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 10.5%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.