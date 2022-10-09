Analysts Set Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Target Price at $257.52

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $257.52.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock.
Autodesk Price Performance
ADSK opened at $194.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $335.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 76.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.95.
Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk
In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,750 shares of company stock valued at $7,178,020. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Autodesk (ADSK)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.