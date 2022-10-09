Analysts Set Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Target Price at $257.52

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $257.52.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK opened at $194.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $335.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 76.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,750 shares of company stock valued at $7,178,020. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.