Analysts Set Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target at $406.46

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $406.46.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $307.01 on Thursday. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.33. The company has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $1,266,057.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,268,480.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,988,069 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,783,090,000 after buying an additional 281,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,510,386,000 after purchasing an additional 417,496 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,443,714,000 after purchasing an additional 97,797 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,599,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,489,000 after purchasing an additional 191,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Synopsys by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,176,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $661,080,000 after purchasing an additional 139,678 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

