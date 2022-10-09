Analysts Set Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) PT at $5.46

Shares of Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.46.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WEBR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Weber from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Weber to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Weber from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Weber from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Weber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weber

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Weber during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,839,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weber by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,742,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after purchasing an additional 146,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weber by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after purchasing an additional 124,712 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Weber by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 92,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weber by 582.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 77,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Weber Stock Performance

Shares of WEBR stock opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29, a PEG ratio of 54.47 and a beta of -0.27. Weber has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $18.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $527.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.17 million. Weber had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weber will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Weber

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

