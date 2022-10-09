Andesa Financial Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 71,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,952,000 after purchasing an additional 19,047 shares during the period. Finally, PACK Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,082,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $364.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $399.51 and a 200-day moving average of $406.41. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $358.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

