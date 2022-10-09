Andesa Financial Management Inc. Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 270,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,186,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.55.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $161.61 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $223.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

