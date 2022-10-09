Andrew Y. Ng Sells 40,000 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $469,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,300,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,706,672.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Coursera Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:COUR opened at $11.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.71. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.90 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 35.70%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Coursera

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Coursera in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Coursera by 187.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coursera by 327.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

COUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Coursera from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Coursera from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Coursera from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Stories

