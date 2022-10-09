Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,150 ($38.06) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Anglo American to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($42.29) to GBX 3,400 ($41.08) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($46.52) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,421.25 ($41.34).

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 2,774 ($33.52) on Thursday. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 2,487.50 ($30.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.38). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,839.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,235.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of £37.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 57.00%.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,622 ($31.68) per share, for a total transaction of £6,764.76 ($8,173.95). Insiders have purchased 268 shares of company stock worth $705,440 over the last quarter.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

