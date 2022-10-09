AniFi World 24 Hour Volume Hits $8,481.00 (ANIFI)

AniFi World (ANIFI) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, AniFi World has traded down 21% against the US dollar. One AniFi World token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. AniFi World has a total market cap of $63,694.69 and approximately $8,481.00 worth of AniFi World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AniFi World alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068835 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010228 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

AniFi World Token Profile

AniFi World was first traded on September 1st, 2022. AniFi World’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. AniFi World’s official message board is medium.com/@anifi. AniFi World’s official Twitter account is @anifiworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. AniFi World’s official website is anifi.io.

Buying and Selling AniFi World

According to CryptoCompare, “AniFi World (ANIFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AniFi World has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AniFi World is 0.00196504 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,103.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anifi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AniFi World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AniFi World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AniFi World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AniFi World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AniFi World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.