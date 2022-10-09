AnimeDoge (ANIMEDOGE) Tops One Day Volume of $31,877.00

AnimeDoge (ANIMEDOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. One AnimeDoge token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, AnimeDoge has traded 41.3% lower against the dollar. AnimeDoge has a market cap of $23,730.10 and approximately $31,877.00 worth of AnimeDoge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AnimeDoge alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010234 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About AnimeDoge

AnimeDoge launched on July 13th, 2022. AnimeDoge’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. AnimeDoge’s official website is www.animedoge.com. AnimeDoge’s official Twitter account is @animedogettmoon.

AnimeDoge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimeDoge (ANIMEDOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AnimeDoge has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AnimeDoge is 0.00000024 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.animedoge.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimeDoge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnimeDoge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AnimeDoge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AnimeDoge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AnimeDoge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.