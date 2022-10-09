Animverse Trading Up 1.5% Over Last Week (ANM)

Animverse (ANM) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, Animverse has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Animverse token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Animverse has a total market cap of $14,973.58 and approximately $42,913.00 worth of Animverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Animverse

Animverse was first traded on April 5th, 2022. Animverse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,750,000 tokens. Animverse’s official website is animverse.com. Animverse’s official Twitter account is @helloanimverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Animverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Animverse (ANM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Animverse has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Animverse is 0.00154464 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $138.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://animverse.com/.”

