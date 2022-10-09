ANIVERSE (ANV) One Day Volume Tops $6.24 Million

ANIVERSE (ANV) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, ANIVERSE has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ANIVERSE has a total market capitalization of $38.35 million and $6.24 million worth of ANIVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANIVERSE coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000687 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,428.77 or 0.99993613 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006791 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003464 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00044376 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010254 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00063849 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022366 BTC.

ANIVERSE Coin Profile

ANV is a coin. It launched on October 27th, 2020. ANIVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,132,088 coins. The official website for ANIVERSE is aniverse.io. ANIVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ANIVERSE17 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ANIVERSE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ANIVERSE project is an 'Online Theme Park' platform that combines actual businesses based on animation IP with blockchain technology. ANIVERSE allows anyone to access animation IP sources through its platform to create and sell IP products, contents. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANIVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANIVERSE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANIVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

