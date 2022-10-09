Ankr Price Hits $0.0304 on Major Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0304 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market capitalization of $293.45 million and approximately $22.88 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ankr has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,456.61 or 0.99998723 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006772 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003550 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00042285 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010240 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00064129 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022374 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03013053 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $12,692,344.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

