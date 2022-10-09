Annex Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.82.

NYSE:LLY opened at $326.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $313.35 and its 200 day moving average is $308.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.55 and a fifty-two week high of $341.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total transaction of $532,364.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,964,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,570,408,215.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total value of $532,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,964,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,570,408,215.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 359,920 shares of company stock worth $120,256,565. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

