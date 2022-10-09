Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 419.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $225.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.89 and a 200-day moving average of $231.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.24.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

