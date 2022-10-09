Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $7.05 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,709 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,144. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $468.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $519.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.71. The company has a market cap of $207.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

