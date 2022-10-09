Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 81 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in Stryker by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 2.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Stryker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 3.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $208.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.13. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.86.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.