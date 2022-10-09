Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANNX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Annexon from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annexon

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANNX. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Annexon by 630.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Annexon in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Annexon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $299.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24. Annexon has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $22.33.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Annexon will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

