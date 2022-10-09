AnteDAO Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week (ANTE)

AnteDAO (ANTE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. AnteDAO has a total market capitalization of $63,967.35 and $34,869.00 worth of AnteDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AnteDAO has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AnteDAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00003908 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068835 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010228 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

AnteDAO Profile

AnteDAO was first traded on March 31st, 2022. The official website for AnteDAO is www.antedao.io. AnteDAO’s official Twitter account is @antedao_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AnteDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “AnteDAO (ANTE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. AnteDAO has a current supply of 0. The last known price of AnteDAO is 0.77291368 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $10,046.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.antedao.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnteDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnteDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AnteDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

