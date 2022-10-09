Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has $10.60 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Antofagasta from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($12.81) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Antofagasta from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,370 ($16.55) to GBX 1,320 ($15.95) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,480 ($17.88) to GBX 1,460 ($17.64) in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,172.29.

Shares of ANFGF opened at $12.00 on Thursday. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.00.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

