AOK Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $202,260.70 (AOK)

AOK (AOK) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. AOK has a total market cap of $202,260.70 and approximately $15,552.00 worth of AOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AOK token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AOK has traded down 34.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009813 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

AOK Token Profile

AOK was first traded on May 18th, 2020. AOK’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. AOK’s official website is aok.network. AOK’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AOK (AOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. AOK has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 200,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of AOK is 0.00101695 USD and is down -6.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $10,847.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aok.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

