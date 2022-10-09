APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Receives $52.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.63.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on APA from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get APA alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter worth about $118,168,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 385.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,254 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 565.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,473,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,876 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of APA by 191.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter worth about $75,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Up 0.8 %

APA stock opened at $42.52 on Thursday. APA has a twelve month low of $22.94 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.67.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.37. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that APA will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. APA’s payout ratio is currently 5.62%.

APA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.