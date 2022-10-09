Ape In Records (AIR) Trading Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ape In Records (AIR) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Ape In Records token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Ape In Records has a total market cap of $196,491.04 and $33,519.00 worth of Ape In Records was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ape In Records has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ape In Records

Ape In Records (AIR) is a token. It launched on March 3rd, 2022. Ape In Records’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ape In Records is apeinrecords.org. Ape In Records’ official Twitter account is @ape_in_records.

Ape In Records Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ape In Records (AIR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ape In Records has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ape In Records is 0.00019944 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $24.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apeinrecords.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ape In Records directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ape In Records should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ape In Records using one of the exchanges listed above.

