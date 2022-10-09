Ape Universe Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (APEU)

Ape Universe (APEU) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Ape Universe has a market capitalization of $4,095.60 and $55,906.00 worth of Ape Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ape Universe has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ape Universe token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003254 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010244 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Ape Universe Token Profile

Ape Universe’s genesis date was February 25th, 2022. Ape Universe’s official Twitter account is @ape_universe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ape Universe is apes.money.

Ape Universe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ape Universe (APEU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Ape Universe has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Ape Universe is 0.00000016 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $38.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apes.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ape Universe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ape Universe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ape Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

