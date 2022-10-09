APEcoin.dev (APE) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Exchanges

APEcoin.dev (APE) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One APEcoin.dev token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. APEcoin.dev has a market capitalization of $12,457.53 and $34,088.00 worth of APEcoin.dev was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, APEcoin.dev has traded up 183% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get APEcoin.dev alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

APEcoin.dev Profile

APEcoin.dev was first traded on March 17th, 2022. APEcoin.dev’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000 tokens. APEcoin.dev’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin. The official website for APEcoin.dev is apecoin.dev.

Buying and Selling APEcoin.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “APEcoin.dev (APE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. APEcoin.dev has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of APEcoin.dev is 0.00389298 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apecoin.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APEcoin.dev directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APEcoin.dev should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APEcoin.dev using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APEcoin.dev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APEcoin.dev and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.