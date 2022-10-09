API INU (API) Trading 30.1% Lower Over Last Week

API INU (API) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. One API INU token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. API INU has a total market capitalization of $37,908.95 and $13,511.00 worth of API INU was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, API INU has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About API INU

API INU launched on April 23rd, 2022. API INU’s total supply is 4,943,663,719,542 tokens. The official message board for API INU is medium.com/@apiinu. API INU’s official Twitter account is @apiinu. API INU’s official website is apiinu.com.

Buying and Selling API INU

According to CryptoCompare, “API INU (API) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. API INU has a current supply of 4,943,663,719,542 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of API INU is 0.00000001 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $177.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apiinu.com/.”

