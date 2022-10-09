APPLECHAIN Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $167.97 (APPLE)

APPLECHAIN (APPLE) traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. One APPLECHAIN token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. APPLECHAIN has a total market capitalization of $167.97 and approximately $68,977.00 worth of APPLECHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, APPLECHAIN has traded 99.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get APPLECHAIN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

APPLECHAIN Profile

APPLECHAIN was first traded on March 31st, 2022. APPLECHAIN’s total supply is 123,456,789 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,345,678 tokens. The Reddit community for APPLECHAIN is https://reddit.com/r/applechainbsc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. APPLECHAIN’s official Twitter account is @applechainbsc. The official message board for APPLECHAIN is medium.com/@applechainbsc. APPLECHAIN’s official website is applechain.xyz.

Buying and Selling APPLECHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “APPLECHAIN (APPLE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. APPLECHAIN has a current supply of 123,456,789 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of APPLECHAIN is 0.00001348 USD and is up 3.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $18.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://applechain.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APPLECHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APPLECHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APPLECHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APPLECHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APPLECHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.